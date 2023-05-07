Simmons Bank Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.27. 4,146,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.