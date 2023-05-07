Simmons Bank Buys 433 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.96 and its 200 day moving average is $349.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

