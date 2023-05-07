Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.10-$9.80 EPS.
Shares of SRE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.25.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 847.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
