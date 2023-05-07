Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.10-$9.80 EPS.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SRE traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 847.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

