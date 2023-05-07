Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,274,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.86% of Select Energy Services worth $30,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,698,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 451,274 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 800,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 394,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 335,416 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.44 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading

