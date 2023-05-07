Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.48 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $41,572.36 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,865.84 or 1.00016963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00023428 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $42,755.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.