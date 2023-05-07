Seele-N Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Seele-N has a market cap of $5.48 million and $44,652.81 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,903.28 or 1.00004881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00023428 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $42,755.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

