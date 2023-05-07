Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $229.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,065,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

