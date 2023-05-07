Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.17

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Scully Royalty Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:SRL opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.