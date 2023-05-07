Scotiabank Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.34.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$163.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.02. The stock has a market cap of C$108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

