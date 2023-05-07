Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.5326 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

