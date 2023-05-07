Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.30. Sappi shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2,330 shares traded.

Sappi Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

