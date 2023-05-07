Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,060.49 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $4,060.49 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.03 or 0.06629003 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,169,412 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

