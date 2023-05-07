Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of L’Oréal to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $372.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $97.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

