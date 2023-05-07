Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.00. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,214,928 shares of company stock valued at $98,557,476. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Samsara by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 170,638 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.