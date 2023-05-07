Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 590 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.