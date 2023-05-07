Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 148 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

