Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 107 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $322.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average is $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

