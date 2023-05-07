Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

