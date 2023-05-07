Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

