Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 928,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

