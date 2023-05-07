Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 24,511.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 650,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,408,000 after purchasing an additional 647,359 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 19,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Visa by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,378,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $286,457,000 after acquiring an additional 270,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE V opened at $231.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.