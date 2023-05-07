Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 156 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Markel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Markel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Price Performance

Markel stock opened at $1,352.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,300.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,304.05.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 81.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

