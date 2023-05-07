Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 500.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $386.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

