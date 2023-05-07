Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.50.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $130,622.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,213 shares of company stock worth $8,987,591 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

