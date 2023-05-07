Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,538 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $42,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 133,940 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 113,242 shares of company stock worth $8,467,197. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $91.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

