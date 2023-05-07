Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,089 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $40,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.86.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

