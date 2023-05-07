Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $46,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

