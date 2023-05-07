Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,061 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Ingredion worth $38,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

