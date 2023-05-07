Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,179 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $39,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RACE opened at $296.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $297.74.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 41.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

