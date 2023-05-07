Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $47,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

