Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $49,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

