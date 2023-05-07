Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 178.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $48,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,351 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

