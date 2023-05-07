Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Campbell Soup worth $41,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.