Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

