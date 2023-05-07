Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.77.

Shares of RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $76.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

