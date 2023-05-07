Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.77.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.