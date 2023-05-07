Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.77.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

