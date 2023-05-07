Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS.
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
