Royal Bank of Canada Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $70.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

INCY opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

