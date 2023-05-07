Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $63.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

SAGE stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $50.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 91,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

