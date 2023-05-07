Royal Bank of Canada Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$88.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EQB Price Performance

EQB stock opened at C$62.70 on Wednesday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$44.81 and a 1 year high of C$70.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.64.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EQB will post 10.4152824 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

