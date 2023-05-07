Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $90.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Up 1.7 %

LDOS stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

