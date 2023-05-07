Rover Group (ROVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Rover Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Rover Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROVR opened at $3.97 on Friday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $734.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

