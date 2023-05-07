Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.12. The company had a trading volume of 329,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,355. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.