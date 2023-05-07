Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Lowered to $25.00 at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 303,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

See Also

