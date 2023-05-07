Robert W. Baird Trims QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price to $130.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

