Robert W. Baird Trims Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Target Price to $14.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

MEC stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

