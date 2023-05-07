Robert W. Baird Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

Freshworks Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.75. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,466,181 shares of company stock worth $22,442,860. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $217,000. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $6,737,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 99.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 47.4% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 174,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $314,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks



Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

