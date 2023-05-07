Robert W. Baird Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $225.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.17.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $211.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

