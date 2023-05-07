Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

