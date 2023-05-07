Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 380.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

